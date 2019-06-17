Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Eula Baldwin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eula Baldwin

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Eula Gaye Baldwin, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 15, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Eula was born September 13, 1945, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to LeRoy Maurice Hansen and Amy LaVon Hansen. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. She also attended Idaho State University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Instructional Design.



On June 20, 1964, she married Larry Dean Baldwin in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were three born children, Jeff, Shelby and Brook. Eula and Larry made their home in Idaho Falls where she worked as the Lead Training Technologist for the Idaho Cleanup Project at the INL.



Eula enjoyed interior design, music, movies, family, traveling, reading and socializing. She was a very talented seamstress. Eula was nationally recognized for her quilts and loved quilting and sewing. She brought her own energy to everything she did. Eula loved people and animals but most of all, her family.



Eula is survived by her loving husband, Larry Dean Baldwin of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jeff (Kali) Baldwin of Burley, ID; daughter, Shelby Baldwin of Kuna, ID; son, Brook Baldwin of Idaho Falls, ID; and 4 grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne Hansen, Lynn Hansen and Maurice Hansen.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 24, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Jeff Baldwin officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park.



At the family's request, please wear bright colors to the funeral services to honor Eula.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 17, 2019