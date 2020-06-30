After 99 years Eva Blatter Blaylock was released from earthly life, peacefully in her sleep, on June 28, 2020.
Eva was born April 21, 1921, in Ammon, Idaho, to William and Olga Blatter. She attended schools in Montana, graduating in 1939. Eva attended the LDS Hospital Nursing Program and graduated in 1942. She married Stanford M. Blaylock in the Salt Lake LDS temple on September 8, 1942. Eva worked as a registered nurse in surgical, orthopedics, and nursery for the LDS Riverview Hospital until she retired in 1986. She has been active in the Idaho Nurses Association, as a Good Samaritan Hospice volunteer, a teacher in the Red Cross, and she taught mother-and-baby classes at Idaho Falls High School.
Eva lived in Ammon, Idaho; Chinook, MT; Idaho Falls, ID; and Escalon, CA. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has served in the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Womens. She served a mission to Santa Rosa, California in 1989-1990. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading, making quilts, camping, and visiting with family and neighbors.
Eva is survived by her children, Beverly (Brooks) Bauer of Escalon, CA; Roger (Karen) Blaylock of West Valley, UT; Elizabeth "Betty" (Dale) Wood of Rigby, ID; Louise (Tweet) Belnap of Elizabeth, CO; Susan (Dennis) Adams of Othello, WA; Lois (Ted - Deceased) Cutler of Idaho Falls, ID; Richard (Susan) Blaylock of Windermere, FL; Helen (Rick) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID. She is also survived by a brother, Calvin Blatter; and 34 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Stanford M. Blaylock; parents; brothers, Wilford Blatter, Levi Blatter, Melvin Blatter, David Blatter, Kenneth Blatter, and Kay Blatter; sister, Bethene Furness; and daughter, Evelyn (Walt) Norton.
A Private Family Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Mom is Good at Growing Things (to Mom, on her 80th birthday)
Mom is good at growing things. There are many shapes to the love she brings.
She'll welcome you with fresh baked bread Or invitations to come, be fed. She'll listen if you're feeling down, Or maybe drive you out-of-town to enjoy nature's soothing scenes. To her, that's what friendship means.
She nurses those who are sick and ailing, Holds hands of ones whose lives are failing. She'll answer questions about your health, And those in need will find a wealth of compassion in her helping hands. How to nurture, she understands.
There's more to her than being kind. To learn new things excites her mind-Books and travel-classes, too-Even email she's learned to do. Intelligence is a vital part Of who she is; she's very smart!
Music, too, has been her choice. Both with violin and voice, She's used her talents to perform, Helping others' hearts to warm. She taught her children of these things; She knows the joy of a heart that sings.
My mother loves the earth God gave us (And His Son, given to save us). In her garden she finds treasure, Growing food and flowers for pleasure. As she goes about her duties, She appreciates nature's boundless beauties.
Her family see her love the most- In simple things like whole wheat toast, Watching grandkids, errands run, And "Grandma Quilts" for everyone. She visits when you want her there- In countless ways, she shows she cares.
In consequence we all extend, Our thanks to her. There'll be no end To good that stems from what she's done.
Grandkids, inlaws, daughters, sons-We love her, thank her, wish her the best. Because she's made our lives so blessed.
She's sown our love; and joy she brings-Mom's very good at growing things!
Beverly Blaylock Bauer, 4-21-01
Eva was born April 21, 1921, in Ammon, Idaho, to William and Olga Blatter. She attended schools in Montana, graduating in 1939. Eva attended the LDS Hospital Nursing Program and graduated in 1942. She married Stanford M. Blaylock in the Salt Lake LDS temple on September 8, 1942. Eva worked as a registered nurse in surgical, orthopedics, and nursery for the LDS Riverview Hospital until she retired in 1986. She has been active in the Idaho Nurses Association, as a Good Samaritan Hospice volunteer, a teacher in the Red Cross, and she taught mother-and-baby classes at Idaho Falls High School.
Eva lived in Ammon, Idaho; Chinook, MT; Idaho Falls, ID; and Escalon, CA. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and has served in the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Womens. She served a mission to Santa Rosa, California in 1989-1990. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crossword puzzles, reading, making quilts, camping, and visiting with family and neighbors.
Eva is survived by her children, Beverly (Brooks) Bauer of Escalon, CA; Roger (Karen) Blaylock of West Valley, UT; Elizabeth "Betty" (Dale) Wood of Rigby, ID; Louise (Tweet) Belnap of Elizabeth, CO; Susan (Dennis) Adams of Othello, WA; Lois (Ted - Deceased) Cutler of Idaho Falls, ID; Richard (Susan) Blaylock of Windermere, FL; Helen (Rick) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID. She is also survived by a brother, Calvin Blatter; and 34 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Stanford M. Blaylock; parents; brothers, Wilford Blatter, Levi Blatter, Melvin Blatter, David Blatter, Kenneth Blatter, and Kay Blatter; sister, Bethene Furness; and daughter, Evelyn (Walt) Norton.
A Private Family Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Monday 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Mom is Good at Growing Things (to Mom, on her 80th birthday)
Mom is good at growing things. There are many shapes to the love she brings.
She'll welcome you with fresh baked bread Or invitations to come, be fed. She'll listen if you're feeling down, Or maybe drive you out-of-town to enjoy nature's soothing scenes. To her, that's what friendship means.
She nurses those who are sick and ailing, Holds hands of ones whose lives are failing. She'll answer questions about your health, And those in need will find a wealth of compassion in her helping hands. How to nurture, she understands.
There's more to her than being kind. To learn new things excites her mind-Books and travel-classes, too-Even email she's learned to do. Intelligence is a vital part Of who she is; she's very smart!
Music, too, has been her choice. Both with violin and voice, She's used her talents to perform, Helping others' hearts to warm. She taught her children of these things; She knows the joy of a heart that sings.
My mother loves the earth God gave us (And His Son, given to save us). In her garden she finds treasure, Growing food and flowers for pleasure. As she goes about her duties, She appreciates nature's boundless beauties.
Her family see her love the most- In simple things like whole wheat toast, Watching grandkids, errands run, And "Grandma Quilts" for everyone. She visits when you want her there- In countless ways, she shows she cares.
In consequence we all extend, Our thanks to her. There'll be no end To good that stems from what she's done.
Grandkids, inlaws, daughters, sons-We love her, thank her, wish her the best. Because she's made our lives so blessed.
She's sown our love; and joy she brings-Mom's very good at growing things!
Beverly Blaylock Bauer, 4-21-01
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 30, 2020.