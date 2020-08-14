Eva Kathleen Young, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away at home from her battle with dementia, on August 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was under the care of her devoted loving husband and family and the sweet ladies from Hands of Hope. Throughout it all she maintained her wit and humor and kept us giggling.
Eva was born July 29, 1939, in Teton, Idaho. Her parents were Velda Green Butler and Elmer Virgil Butler. She grew up in Newdale, Idaho, and attended schools in Sugar City and Ricks College.
After being swept off her feet at the roller skating rink, she married Rex O'Dell Young on August 28, 1959, in the Idaho Falls Temple. O'Dell reminded her daily, they would be together forever. Eva and O'Dell made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho as well as in Iona and Coltman.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served many times in the Relief Society, Young Women's, and Primary Presidencies as well as serving as stake camp director, which might have been her favorite. Serving others was a true love and gift.
Eva enjoyed skiing, golfing, and hiking in the outdoors. She was a talented seamstress sewing clothes, dance costumes, baby blankets, numerous dolls and crafts.
Eva cherished her time spent with her family and her many grandkids. She was always there to give her newest grandbabies their first bath.
Eva is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Rex O'Dell Young of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Jed O'Dell (Alison) Young of Shelley, ID; daughter, JaLeen Kay Murphy of Simi Valley, CA; son, Kyle R (Kelly) Young of Oakley, UT; son, Travis R. (Michelle) Young of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Terri Lyn (Marvin) Parker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Eva "Bunny" Valae (Brandt) Burton of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Ryan Philip Young of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Ernest (Elnore) Butler of Twin Falls, ID; brother, Val (Zenda) Butler of Hooper, UT; sister, Verla Arave of Arco, ID; sister, Phyllis (Remi) Mataoa of Provo, UT; sister, MerLene (Jim) Hall of Shelley, ID; 38 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alta Geraldine Butler; brother, Virgil Brent Butler; and son, Rhett Butler Young. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice, friends, and family for their love and support.
The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Iona Cemetery, 4962 East First Street. Due to limited seating at the cemetery, please bring your own chair.
