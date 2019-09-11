Home

Evalyn Packard
Evalyn Packard


1941 - 2019
Evalyn Packard Obituary
Evalyn Joy Packard, 78, of Menan, Idaho passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot. Evalyn was born June 27, 1941 in Rigby, Idaho to Floyd Wayne Hall and Gladys Bernice Collier Hall. She was raised and attended schools in Menan and Rigby and attended cosmetology school in Utah. On December 17, 1962 she married Bobby Dean Packard in Elko, Nevada. Together they raised two daughters and four sons. They made their home in the Menan and Rigby areas; Kaysville, Utah; and Grants Pass, Oregon. Evalyn worked as a bartender for many years; she also worked for Idaho Fresh Pak, retiring in 1997. Evalyn was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed cooking, reading, socializing, solving crossword puzzles, thrift store shopping and going to casinos. She is survived by her daughter, Evy (Rick) Williams of Fredericksburg, VA; sons, Tim (Sheila) Packard of McMinnville, OR, Bobby Packard Jr. of Rigby, ID, Dale Packard of Menan, ID, Steven Packard Sr. of Sibold, TX; sisters, Cleora Williams of Menan, ID, Sheryl Hayes of Menan, ID, Marilea Hall of St. George, UT, Karleen Johnson of Menan, ID; 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dean Packard Sr., daughter, Lisa, parents, Floyd & Gladys Hall, and three brothers and four sisters. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Menan Stake Center, 698 N. 3600 E. Menan, ID 83434. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., both at the stake center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online, www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 11, 2019
