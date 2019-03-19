Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Barnes

1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Evelyn Barnes, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 17, 2019, at Western Peaks Specialty Hospital in Bountiful, Utah.



Evelyn was born August 20, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Leonard Francis Barnes and Ruth Helena Cook Barnes. She grew up and attended school Ucon and Ammon in Milo and graduated from Bonneville High School.



Evelyn and made their home in Idaho Falls, where Evelyn worked as a Physical Therapy Aide at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission in Oakland, California. Evelyn enjoyed reflexology and helped others by working on their feet. She loved being in the outdoors camping, hiking and traveling with her special friends, coworkers, nieces and nephews.



Evelyn is survived by her loving brother, Stanley L. (Jill) Barnes of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sheila (Gary) Harris of Ammon, ID; nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Marylin Fife Barnes; brother, Larry Francis Barnes; grandparents, Thomas F. Barnes and Elise Peterson Barnes and William Cook and Mary Helena Ritchie Cook.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at The Milo Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Building, Foothill Ward, 12127 North 75th East, with Bishop Earl Killian officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior, at the church. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries