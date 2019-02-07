Resources More Obituaries for Evelyn Courchaine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Evelyn Courchaine

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Evelyn Harriet (Kruse) Courchaine, 88 of Swan Valley, Idaho passed away at her residence on February 5, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1930 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Henry "Hank" Kruse and Myrtle (Schwartz) Kruse and grew up in Swan Valley, Idaho. Evelyn graduated from Idaho Falls High School and completed nurses training at the Sacred Heart Hospital. She married Alan "Al" P. Courchaine on October 11, 1947 in Dillon, Montana.



Evelyn farmed and ranched her whole life at the Diamond H Ranch on the Pine Creek Bench in Swan Valley, Idaho. There were brief stays in Idaho Falls when she would work at Sacred Heart Hospital. She and Al raised 7 children on the ranch and instilled a strong work ethic in all the kids. Over the years she had various part time jobs and retired from the Bureau of Reclamation after almost 20 years at the age of 80. Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, her horses, mules and chickens, work, and large family gatherings whether up at the ranch for a birthday or anniversary celebration; a sledding party when snow conditions permitted; or our Annual Family Thanksgiving. She was a long time member of The American Legion Auxiliary. She was very independent, strong willed, determined and never wanted to rely on anyone but herself.



Evelyn is survived by her brother Kenneth W. Kruse of Idaho Falls, Idaho, her sister Gloria C. Andersen of Idaho Falls, Idaho, her sons Tony (Vicki) Courchaine of Swan Valley, Idaho, Tim Courchaine of Swan Valley, Idaho, her daughters Trixie Courchaine of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Vicki Courchaine of Swan Valley, Idaho, Cheri (Monte) Evans of Arbon, Idaho, Penny (Darrel) Ricks of Swan Valley, Idaho, Angie (Charlie) Bassett of Sheridan, Wyoming, 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Al Courchaine, 1 infant daughter Judy, 1 infant great granddaughter Mercedie, and a brother-in-law Don Andersen.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Eastern Idaho for their kind and compassionate care.



A memorial service will be held at the Chapel in The Valley church in Swan Valley, Idaho on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 am. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com.



The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society or Hospice of Eastern Idaho.