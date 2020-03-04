|
|
|
Evelyn Elsie Owens Hirschi, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 3, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Evelyn was born November 30, 1939, in Pocatello, Idaho, to William Edgley Owens and Elsie Amelia Sjostrom Owens. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello, Idaho, and graduated from Pocatello High School. She also attended LDS Business College.
On August 29, 1958, she married Brent Hirschi in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Evelyn and Brent lived in Monterey, CA, Portland, OR, Pocatello ID, and eventually made their home in the area of Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they made many lasting friendships.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully in many callings. Her best opportunity to serve came when she was called to be a full-time missionary with her sweetheart companion. They served together as family history missionaries in the Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Mission.
Nothing was more important to her than her family and her faith. Her quiet example showed her family what living the Gospel of Jesus Christ was all about. Brent and Evelyn never thought their family was big enough for the love they had to share and welcomed many foster children into their home. This was a great blessing to all, especially when they were able to adopt their youngest son, Cody, into their family.
Evelyn is survived by her loving children: Nicest Daughter Coleen (Sam) Madsen; son, Owen (Laura) Hirschi; son, Eric (Melissa) Hirschi; son, Mark (Jennifer) Hirschi; daughter Holli the Great (sorry!) (Frank) Prior; Best Daughter Kathi Hirschi; Favorite Daughter--no really, she was the favorite--Kristi (Fay) (RJ) Schulz; and son, Cody Hirschi; and sister, Shirley Ewing; 29 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Hirschi, and daughter, Teri Linn Hirschi.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the Stanfield Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1925 E. 49 S., with Bishop Jerrad Thompson officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 4, 2020