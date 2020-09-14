Evelyn Rainey 87, of Corinne, Utah, formerly of Newdale, Idaho, passed away
peacefully on Sept 12, 2020 at the home of her son, Denton Allen.
Evelyn was born on May 25, 1933, the second of four daughters, to Alfred and
Lillian Jorgensen Tschikof in Kimball, Idaho. She attended elementary school in
Kimball and Firth and graduated from Firth High School in 1951. On January 1,
1952, she married Douglas Hansen. There were two children born to this
marriage, Rosemary and Steven. They were later divorced. She married Miles
Allen on January 10, 1959 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. One son, Denton, was born to this
marriage, which ended in divorce on December 1, 1982. On Dec 19, 1996 she
married Vaughn Alvin Rainey in Island Park, Idaho.
She worked hard all her life as a secretary to three doctors, secretary for
General Electric Co., legal secretary, Trust Officer for Valley Bank, field secretary
for Bannock Paving, and Civil Deputy for Fremont Co. Sheriff. She retired in Sept
of 1996.
She lived and worked in eastern Idaho all her life, but her favorite place was
Island Park where she and Vaughn lived for several years.
She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary (Kelly) Goodman of Gooding, Idaho; sons,
Steven (Debbie) Allen of Lake Havasu, Arizona; and Denton (Susan) Allen of
Corinne, Utah; and a sister, Cindy (Richard) Baker, of Liberty, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn, two sisters, Marlene and Margo, and her parents. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 34 great- grandchildren.
Her favorite charity was the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake where she
spent over a year as a very young child. Donations in her name would be
appreciated.
According to her wishes, cremation was arranged, and no services are planned.
Published in Post Register on Sep. 14, 2020.