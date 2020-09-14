Evelyn Rainey 87, of Corinne, Utah, formerly of Newdale, Idaho, passed away



peacefully on Sept 12, 2020 at the home of her son, Denton Allen.



Evelyn was born on May 25, 1933, the second of four daughters, to Alfred and



Lillian Jorgensen Tschikof in Kimball, Idaho. She attended elementary school in



Kimball and Firth and graduated from Firth High School in 1951. On January 1,



1952, she married Douglas Hansen. There were two children born to this



marriage, Rosemary and Steven. They were later divorced. She married Miles



Allen on January 10, 1959 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. One son, Denton, was born to this



marriage, which ended in divorce on December 1, 1982. On Dec 19, 1996 she



married Vaughn Alvin Rainey in Island Park, Idaho.



She worked hard all her life as a secretary to three doctors, secretary for



General Electric Co., legal secretary, Trust Officer for Valley Bank, field secretary



for Bannock Paving, and Civil Deputy for Fremont Co. Sheriff. She retired in Sept



of 1996.



She lived and worked in eastern Idaho all her life, but her favorite place was



Island Park where she and Vaughn lived for several years.



She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary (Kelly) Goodman of Gooding, Idaho; sons,



Steven (Debbie) Allen of Lake Havasu, Arizona; and Denton (Susan) Allen of



Corinne, Utah; and a sister, Cindy (Richard) Baker, of Liberty, Utah.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn, two sisters, Marlene and Margo, and her parents. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 34 great- grandchildren.



Her favorite charity was the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake where she



spent over a year as a very young child. Donations in her name would be



appreciated.



According to her wishes, cremation was arranged, and no services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store