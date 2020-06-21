Evonna Chaffin Hammon
1936 - 2020
Evonna Chaffin Hammon passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of June 18, 2020 as the result of a stroke earlier in the week. Born in Blackfoot on May 12, 1936, Evonna was the youngest and most spoiled child of Margret Emmeline (Wilson) and Alma Leroy Chaffin. Her childhood was spent on the Chaffin family homestead in the Rose area just north of Blackfoot with her siblings Alan, Bert, and Melba. Theirs was a youth filled with cattle, horses, a multitude of relatives, and endless trouble-making.

Evonna graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1954. She studied business and accounting at Stevens-Henager College in Salt Lake City before moving to Napa, California to live with her brother Alan and his young family. There, she applied her education as a bookkeeper and office manager. Returning home, she secured work as a punch card operator on one of the new computers at the Idaho National Lab. It was an INL coworker who wouldn't take no for an answer that finally convinced her to go on a blind date with his brother, Jerry Hammon.

After a romance filled with fast cars and broken curfews, Evonna and Jerry were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 23, 1961. They made their first home in Idaho Falls and were soon blessed with three daughters. Life for the new family was filled with wild adventures in Idaho's great outdoors. They camped, boated, hunted, rode motorcycles, and gathered numerous lifelong friends along with cherished memories.

In December 1969, the family moved to the Chaffin family homestead in Rose. Two sons were added to the family as Evonna and Jerry launched this new chapter of life and fully embraced living in the country. Evonna, her sister Melba, and mother Emmeline planted an oversized garden and lovingly tended to it all summer long. Come harvest time, the three of them along with any kid not fast enough to run away would spend hours snapping beans, shelling peas, and shucking corn. The trio would reunite at Christmas time to make fudge, divinity, and cookies for their families, relatives, and neighbors.

After returning to Blackfoot, Evonna became a 4-H club leader, drill mistress for the Bingham Boots and Bows Mounted Women's Posse, drove truck during potato harvest, and established herself as the go-to seamstress in the area. Once the children were older, Evonna "traded in" her spud truck for a school bus and ended up driving the big yellow limousine for decades. There isn't a road or trail anywhere in the Blackfoot School District that Evonna hasn't traveled in bad weather with a bus full of noisy kids. Her favorite route took her across the wide-open spaces of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation where she grew close to many of the families.

Man did Evonna love to drive! Nothing suited her better than getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and heading out for a long expedition to some little-known place. With her favorite travel companions, son Jerry V. and dog Romeo, Evonna would spend an entire day covering back trails and dusty roads in search of the next perfect Idaho landscape. Likewise, she loved climbing into her son Jerry's 18-wheeler and setting off across the country.

Nothing more represents Evonna and Jerry's life's work than their award-winning team of Shire draft horses. Over the course of several decades, they worked tirelessly in the pursuit of excellence in their horse show performances. Under their skilled hands, even the most challenging of these "gentle giants" became part of an impressive team of champions. The "Hammon's Triple H Shires" collected trophies at the Calgary Stampede, the Salt Lake Days of 47 Parade, the Los Angeles County Fair, and numerous fairs and horse shows in between.

Evonna took great pride in her skill as a teamster and regularly competed against men in driving competitions. An equal source of pride was the legacy of horsemanship she passed along to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In her later years, Evonna cherished her role as grandmother. Nothing made her happier than to see one of her grandchildren excel in sports, band, dance, 4-H, rodeo, and other pursuits. She was an active member of the DOES axillary of the Blackfoot BPO Elks Lodge and twice served as its president. She also enjoyed her time playing bingo and telling tall tales at the Bingham County Seniors' Center.

Evonna was preceded in death by her parents, each of her siblings, and her loving husband. She is survived by her children: Peggy (Mark) Jorgensen, Brenda Brundy, and Jerry V. Hammon all of Blackfoot; E. Marie Hammon of Idaho Falls; and Wayne (Kate) Hammon of Meridian. Together they gave Evonna 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services are planned for 2pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 (Evonna and Jerry's 59th wedding anniversary) at the Groveland Cemetery west of Blackfoot under the direction of Hawkers Funeral Home. Guests are welcome to attend in person or may view the service live over the internet at https://www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made in Evonna's memory to the Bingham County 4-H Scholarship Fund (412 W Pacific, Blackfoot, ID 83221) or your favorite charity.

Published in Post Register from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Groveland Cemetery west of Blackfoot
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Evonna and Jerry warmly welcomed us in to the Shire world in 1985. Caring and generous.
Audrey-Lyn & Jerry Stockton
Friend
June 20, 2020
Evonna was like a second Mom to me; I have many fond memories of traveling with her and Jerry with the draft horses after college. She was wity, a bit sarcastic, and an overall wonderful woman. The world was a better place with her in it. She will be missed.
JANET PARR
Friend
June 19, 2020
Im sorry to hear of the death of Evonna! I enjoyed getting to know her as a neighbor and as a bus driver when I was teaching school. She is a special lady! My condolences to all of the family. Youre in my thoughts and prayers.
RaNae Hulse
Friend
June 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss your mom was a a friend to my mother ( Cathy Bowman) who passed away 2 months ago. They were in DOES together and enjoyed spending time together outside of the meetings. I'll always remember your mom's energy and love of life. I will be thinking of your family .
Kollette Bowman
June 19, 2020
Evonnas high school senior photo
Wayne Hammon
Family
June 19, 2020
Grandma Hammon with Grandma Jorgensen at Koris wedding
Wayne Hammon
Family
June 19, 2020
Evonna with granddaughters Lily and Emi
Wayne Hammon
Family
June 19, 2020
Evonna will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Angela Key
Acquaintance
June 19, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. Your mom was such a cool lady. I know how much you're going to miss her.
Sharon Peek-Rained
Friend
June 19, 2020
Great tribute to a beloved mother. My condolences to the family.

I have fond memories of Mrs. Hammond driving our bus to tournaments and asking me to keep Wayne out of trouble. I did what I could, Evonna. May you rest in peace.
BRADY MICKELSEN
Friend
June 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time
Bob, Mary Manley and Becky Reynolds
Becky Reynolds
Friend
June 19, 2020
Leased to know this amazing lady and horse woman.
Wade and Amy Thornley
Friend
June 19, 2020
Blessed to of know her and spent time with her. A draft horse family is spread across many states. A beautiful lady will be missed. Love Rocky and Alisha Hegele
Alisha Hegele
Friend
June 19, 2020
An Amazing lady, mother, grandmother, and a super friend
She was my second mother! Have so many memories, got me interested in the horses and took me along for many years. Spent lots of time with the whole family. She will be missed but not forgotten. Prayers are with the family Love Beth
Beth Harper
Friend
June 19, 2020
She was an amazing lady lots of good memories made through out the years will truly miss her.
Peek Ranch
sharon peek
Friend
June 19, 2020
This is a beautiful tribute. What an amazing, talented, genuine lady!! She has always been so kind! Evonna you will be missed. ❤
Cassie Shaw
Friend
