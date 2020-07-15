1/1
Ezerett Mendez
2020 - 2020
Ezerett Alberto Mendez, 10 days old, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 11, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Ezerett was born July 1, 2020, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Estevan and Ariana Mendez.

He was a beautiful little boy with long fingers and toes. He had a contagious smile and beautiful bright eyes.

Ezerett is survived by his loving parents, Estevan and Ariana Mendez; sister, Alaiyah Mendez; grandparents, Aaron and Tamara Martin, all of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandmother, Saida Matos of Chicago, IL.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Bradley Scholes, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1 - 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post Register on Jul. 15, 2020.
