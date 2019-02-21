Resources More Obituaries for Farr Bowman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Farr Bowman

1940 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Farr Kelsey Bowman passed away unexpectedly at his home in Shelley, Idaho on February 19, 2019 at the age of 78.



He was born May 8, 1940 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to parents, Frank Elgin and Venice Kistena Kelsey Bowman. He had two older siblings Jack and Ree Bowman. He grew up and attended schools in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School in 1955.



He was drafted into the Army serving mainly in Germany. Following his service he married Vicki Vernay Nelson on March 25, 1966. Together they had two daughters, Rhonda Kristine Bowman (Frank) Newman and Natalie Vae Bowman Atchley. He was grandfather to Nathan Shane and Kelsey NaShelle Countryman, Jeremy Frank, Zachary Austin, Morgan Kristopher and Jordan Farr Newman, and McKinley Dawn and Hunter Rick Atchley. He has seven great grandchildren Oliver, Logan and Grizzly Newman, Elijah, De'Andre and Makena Smith and BlakeLee Campos.



He loved his children and grandchildren and spent many, many hours teaching and mentoring them and he took them on outings camping, hunting and fishing and teaching them the important things about life. Farr is well known as the friendly, helpful mailman, where he delivered mail for 28 years. He was cheerful and helpful to young and old. He also worked alongside his father in their family's service station, Bowman's Service, again serving all those who needed assistance. Farr was always doing service for all, and to know him was to love him.



He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Venice, brother, Jack, and sister, Ree.



Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Saturday morning from 11:30 AM till 12:45 PM at the Nalder Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 21, 2019