Inez Fay Brown Howell passed away of natural causes on August 13, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
She was born January 21, 1936 in Goshen, Idaho to Arthur & Opal Brown. She grew up and attended school in Firth, Idaho and graduated in 1953.
She married Max Howell in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 22, 1953. Fay and Max lived in Goshen for 3 years before moving to Firth. They are the parents of 8 children: Margaret (Laroy) Hillman, John, Susan (Ron) Gibb, Kathy (Wally) Marsden, Dennis, Robert (Marilyn), Wayne and Dann.
Some of the best memories of the grandchildren and great grandchildren are spending time at grandma's house. They enjoyed picking raspberries, jumping on the trampoline, riding on the school bus and eating at grandma's.
Fay drove bus for the Firth School District for many years and enjoyed the children very much. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and raising her 8 children. Fay was an accomplished pianist and had been accepted to a music school in New York City upon graduation from High School. She decided to marry Max instead. Fay enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts of America and was a Webelos leader for many years. She was awarded the Silver Beaver in 2015. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving in the Idaho Falls temple and served there for many years. A few of the callings she served in were primary president, pianist and teacher.
Fay loved sewing, cooking, gardening and canning (100's of quarts of food) for her big family.
Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Max Howell, her mother and father, brothers, Kay, Henry and Dean, sister, Sharon, son, John, granddaughter Heather Marie Hillman, great grandson Donic Howell and great granddaughter Trae Howell.
She is survived by 7 children, 20 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren and her sister Norma.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday August 18, 2020 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Nalder Funeral Home Facebook Page. The family will meet with friends and family Monday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 till 10:40 a.m. at the Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Burial will be in the Goshen Cemetery.
Our family would like to thank Fresenius Dialysis and Alliance Hospice staff for their kind care and love. Special thanks to Marcie the nurse for her dedicated service.
Condolences to the family may be sent to www.nalderfuneralhome.com
