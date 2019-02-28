Resources More Obituaries for Faye Murphy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Faye Murphy

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Faye Jeanette Murphy, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 27, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Faye was born March 7, 1931, in Albany, Georgia, to Bennie Hinson and Flossie Eldridge Hinson. She grew up and attended schools in Albany, Georgia. She worked as an x-ray technician for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



On December 9, 1950, she married James "Jim" Joseph Murphy in Albany, Georgia. To this union were born eight children. Due to Jim's service in the USAF they lived in several US states as well as internationally. They eventually moved to Idaho Falls and lived here for the last 46 years.



She was a member of John Paul II Catholic Community. Faye served as a member of the Parish Council and The Catholic Women's Association. She also volunteered with the Battered Women's Association in Idaho Falls.



Faye enjoyed playing pool and won first place in the Snowbird Ladies Pool League. She loved to play games especially bridge, pinochle and cribbage. Faye was a loving mother and devoted to her family.



Faye is survived by her loving husband, Jim Murphy of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Robin (Frank) Carlisle of Vancouver, WA; son, Russell (Jody) Murphy of Shelley, ID; daughter, Carol (Robert) Bollenback of Simpsonville, SC;



son, Michael Murphy of Medford, OR; son, Patrick (Laina) Murphy of Ammon, ID; daughter, Jana (Kenny) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Delano Hinson of Albany, GA; sister, Sandra (Ronald) Jordan of Summerville, SC;



15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Flossie; sons, James Murphy III and Jay Murphy; brothers, William Hinson and Randolph Hinson.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 145 9th Street, with Deacon Reilly officiating. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Faye's name.



