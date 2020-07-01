Felix Aguilar Ruiz was born May 18, 1935 in Abasolo, Taumalipas, Mexico to Felix Aguilar Ruiz, and Librada Aguilar.
Felix had many jobs through his life staring with working on his father's farm, then migrated to Brownsville where he worked at Booth Fisheries. It was at Booth that he met his wife Maria de Lourdes Olvera. On July 26, 1963 they were married and began their family there. He stood by her side for over 50 glorious years until she went to be with the Lord. In 1976 they moved their family to Idaho Falls and started working at French's Food in Shelley, where he and his wife would work for 25 years until they retired in 2001. After retiring he and his wife moved to Nampa, Idaho where they spent the remainder of their retirement years together.
One of his favorite past times was playing the accordion. When he was a young man, he joined a band and they would play at special events. He also loved fishing. His favorite fishing story was when he caught a large fish on the southern coast of Brownsville, Texas in a canal that shipping boats used to enter when they headed into port. It was there he caught an 8 ft "Catan." Felix also loved his cars. Always loved stopping by a car lot to see if he saw something he liked and was well known by the local car dealers.
Aside from his wife and children, Felix's biggest love was his love for his Lord and Savior. Though he was raised in a christian home, he didnt come to know the Lord until he was much older. When they moved to Idaho Falls and realized there was no church in this area, God put in his heart to help start a mission church there. He drove to Burley to talk to the pastor so he would send a preacher up to Idaho Falls to begin this mission church, later to be known as Asamblea Apostolica de la Fe en Cristo Jesus. He taught us to seek God daily by reading His Word, praying by faith and worshipping in all seasons.
He went to be home with the Lord peacefully on June 30th, 2020 at his home in Gooding, Idaho. He is preceded by his wife Maria, grandson Jonny, his sister Guadalupe and grandson DJ. Felix is survived by two sisters: Maria Rodiguez, Elena Ortiz, and his brother, Antonio Ruiz. He is also survived by his children: Maria De Refugio (Kukis), Ileana, Felix Jr., Ricardo, Mario, Maria De Lourdes, Araceli, Saul and Josue. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6pm-7:30pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street, in Shelley to pay their condolences.
