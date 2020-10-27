Fern Christensen Humphries, 84, passed from this life on October 26, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho. She was under the care of her loving family and the dedicated staff at The Homestead Assisted Living & Home Health and Hospice.
Fern was born on a cold winter day, December 16, 1935, at Banida, north of Preston, Idaho. She was the oldest of four children born to Ralph Oswald Christensen and Hannah Cole Christensen. The little family moved to Star Valley, Wyoming, and Fern attended grade school in Etna. In 1944, the family moved to Coltman, north of Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Fern grew up helping on the family farm. She graduated as an honor roll student from Bonneville High School, having sang and danced in many school and church productions.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many callings, especially enjoying years of service in Relief Society. She was a talented dancer, artist, writer, poet, and seamstress, and a devoted family, church, and community historian. She loved good music of all kinds, especially sacred hymns. She had a beautiful voice and knew all the verses to many songs even in her last years. Her abilities brought much enjoyment throughout her life and blessed the lives of many.
On June 9, 1954, Fern married Len C Humphries in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They made their home in a little three-room house in Coltman. As their family grew, they moved to Idaho Falls, then to Pocatello, Idaho, and Missoula, Montana. In 1972, they moved to Egin, Idaho, where they owned the Egin Merc for many years. During this time, Fern began working outside of the home, eventually retiring from Ricks College. Fern and Len later lived in Lyman, Idaho, for six years before returning to Egin, where they were living at the time of Len's passing in April 2016.
Fern faced some challenges in her life, but she persisted, growing in love, patience, humility, and quiet courage. She was a woman of faith who loved and served her family and neighbors. She was loyal to people and true principles, and she was known for her kindness and quick, friendly smile.
Fern is survived by her son, Len C Humphries Jr. (Johanna) of Egin, ID; daughter, Reneta Adamson of Shelley, ID; son, Gerald J Humphries (Gina) of Egin, ID; daughter, Venae Hokanson (Brett) of Rigby, ID; daughter-in-law, Sam Humphries of Pasco, WA; daughter, Beth Baldwin (Kerry), of Lyman, ID; sisters, Vonda Hinckley and Valene Sessions; and brother, LaRalph Christensen; 23 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Len C Humphries; son, Alex Chris Humphries (Sam); son-in-law, Kaye Adamson (Reneta); grandsons, Kason and Jonathon Adamson; and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Grant-Central Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road.
