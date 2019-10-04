|
Flora Fern Ockerman Davis Paesl, 94, of Ammon, passed away October 3, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Eastern Idaho.
Fern was born August 19, 1925, in Groveland, Idaho, to James Alvin Ockerman and Florilla Pearl Fullmer Ockerman. She grew up in Blackfoot and near Bone and graduated from Blackfoot High School.
On February 7, 1944, she married Cornell Ward Davis in Dillon, Montana. They were blessed with two children, Terry and Cliff. Cornell passed away on November 2, 1954. On July 19, 1958, Fern married Dewitt Alex Paesl in Elko, Nevada. She became a mother to his son, Reed. To this union was born a daughter, Stasie, who completed the family. Fern and Dewitt made their home in Riverside, Idaho, where Fern worked as a beautician. They retired to Ammon, Idaho, in 2000. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many ward and stake callings. She enjoyed horseback riding, needlework, gardening, camping, her dogs, playing pinochle, and watching the Utah Jazz.
Fern is survived by her husband, Dewitt Paesl of Ammon, ID; son, Terry (Jane) Davis of Payson, AZ; son, Cliff Davis of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Stasie (Steven) Wadsworth of Pocatello, ID; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Cornell Davis; son, Reed Paesl; and eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Ammon 14th Ward, 4363 E. 17th Street, with Bishop Lorin Rigby officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 4, 2019