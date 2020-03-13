|
|
|
A real trooper, a fighter to the end, Fern Theone Gray Ray Warnock, 98, passed away March 12, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Fern's parents were Archie and Theone Gray. She came from a big family, six brothers and three sisters, Wayne (Pearl), LaVerl (Beth), Vern (Phyllis), Lester (Virginia), Iven (Bonnie), Dea (Juanita), Ruby Shaw Anderson (Ross), Ila Wilde (Donald), and Dorothy Hunsaker (Calvin).
Fern married William Albert Ray in 1940. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls L.D.S. Temple. They had three children: William DeLoy (Ingrid), Myrna Huntsman Smith (Verel), and Greggory Gary (Patti). They had ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. Fern's husband William Albert Ray passed away in 1992. In 1995, she married a long-time family friend, Doyle Warnock. He passed away in 2006.
Fern was always a hard worker. As a young girl tending brothers and sisters, baking, washing and ironing, fixing meals-besides all other household duties, she worked with her brothers and sisters in the fields. After she was married, it wasn't long before she found herself working in the fields with her husband and then with her children. She's seen lots of changes in her time, farming for example, from big workhorses pulling the machinery to air conditioned sound-surround tractors,from a small rented apartment to owning a large brick home.
She hasn't been all work though. She was fun to be around and had a quick wit. This stayed with her till she passed. She was a real sport in most any game, could out fish the best of them, loved boating, snowmobiles, motorcycles, short scenic drives and long visiting trips. She drove cars, trucks, self-propelled combines, tractors and most anything with wheels. Not to mention, before tractors she drove a team of horses and rode some too. Oh, also, mom and dad loved to dance!
Fern had to be busy even when it was time to rest. She crocheted many afghans and hand stitched beautiful quilts. No one could outdo moms tiny perfect stitches on those quilts. She always had several handmade articles going at once. Lots of neighbors, family and just visitors have received a quilt or handmade articles from her.
Fern loved the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A very active member, she held positions in all the organizations.
A special thank you to Hands of Hope, Audra and our own love, Kathy, and so many more. Also to Turtle & Crane, thank you so much all you good, good people that were so wonderful. Thank you again!
We all love you, mom. She is survived by her three children their spouses, all of her grand to great grandchildren, and her one brother Lester.
Burial will be in the Annis Butte Cemetery. This will be a family affair. There will be no funeral.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 13, 2020