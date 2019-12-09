Home

Florence Ward


1958 - 2019
Florence Ward Obituary
Florence Ilene Ward,61, a long time resident of the Rexburg area died Friday, December 6th at Madison Memorial Hospital. She was born to Bruce and Edith Ward on April 16, 1958 in Idaho Falls.

She spent her life in Utah and Idaho. Florence was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, aunt, sister, friend and coworker to many.

She enjoyed SCA (medieval re-enactment), spinning, puzzles, being with family and working for various school districts in the area.

She is survived by her father Bruce, 3 brothers, 1 sister and various aunts, uncles, cousins nieces and nephews.

Her mother, Edith Machen Ward preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday December 12, 2019 at the Mill Hollow chapel, 315 Gary Drive Rexburg. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 9, 2019
