|
|
|
Florine Langevin Butikofer was born January 16, 1920, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Nannie Remmington and Gideon Eduard Langevin. She died October 11, 2019, at the age of 99, in Coltman, Idaho.
Florine was raised mostly around Burns, Oregon, with her three siblings, Clifford, Lloyd and Evelyn, affectionately called Babe, all of which have preceded her death. Florine married Eldred C. Butikofer in Dillon, Montana, on August 22, 1949. To this union were raised 6 children. The family built their home on the Butikofer homestead in Coltman, Idaho, built by Eldred and his brothers. She was able to remain in her home until her last moments surrounded by the love and presence of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved Eldred.
Florine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which she faithfully served in callings in the Primary, Scouts, Young Women and Relief Society Organizations. She was a faithful visiting teacher and minister of those she served including various volunteer organizations. Florine and Eldred also served a mission in the Chicago Illinois Temple.
As a young lady, she worked hard and managed the food counter at the local Woolworth's in Idaho Falls. As a farmer's wife she was an essential asset to the farm life and contributing to the workings on the farm. Florine was an avid reader. She could often be seen reading, tending her flowers and garden, watching her favorite game shows, visiting with family and friends, shopping with her girls or playing pinochle on Monday nights. She taught many skills to her family and those she served. She enjoyed traveling and visited Mexico, Hawaii and countless other states over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, two son-in-laws, two grandchildren and her daughter Vicki. Florine is survived by her husband Eldred; children, Linda Lea Mac Isaac (John-deceased) of Roberts, ID; Robert Butikofer (Susan) of Idaho Falls, ID; Debra Carter (Richard-deceased) of Shelley, ID; Gordon Butikofer of El Paso, TX; Eileen Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; son-in-law, John Keith of Pasco, WA; and 20 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Coltman Ward Building (12448 N. 5th E., Idaho Falls, ID) with Bishop Ronald Perrenoud, presiding. The family will visit with friends and family at the Coltman Ward Building, Friday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at the Grant-Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 14, 2019