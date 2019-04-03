Resources More Obituaries for Floyd Albertson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Floyd Albertson

1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Floyd Golden Albertson, 80, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center from injuries sustained in a car accident.



He was born July 1, 1938 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the son of Francis Annis Albertson and Margaret Robinson Albertson.



Floyd grew up in Osgood and came to Blackfoot following the Teton Flood in 1976. He attended Osgood Elementary, O.E. Bell Jr. High, and Idaho Falls and Roberts High School.



On March 29, 1963, he married Janeil Berrett in Roberts, Idaho, they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he had served in various callings throughout his life.



Floyd was a farmer all his life and taught his family the value of hard work. He worked for Holmes Brothers in Osgood, Lambert Produce, NonPariel Farms, and Timepiece Homes in Blackfoot.



He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on the banks of the Snake and Salmon rivers. His greatest love was for his family, he loved his grandchildren fiercely. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and bowling in his younger years. He also enjoyed supporting his children and grandchildren at their many different events.



Floyd served his country in the United States Army as a large truck mechanic and sharpshooter, spending most of his time in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1965.



He is survived by his wife, Janeil of Riverside; children, Darren (Janae) Albertson of Riverside, Curtis (Genny) Albertson of Moreland, Brett (Desiree) Albertson of Nampa, Lori (Darin) Kracl of Riverside, and Rod (Marcy) Albertson of Riverside; sister, Annis Taylor of Idaho Falls; sister-in-law, Ora Albertson of Osgood; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 siblings; and three grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Chapel with Bishop Jake Poulter conducting. The family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery with military honors.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Apr. 3, 2019