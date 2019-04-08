Resources More Obituaries for Frances Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frances Hall

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Frances Adeline Conley Hall, 98, of Idaho Falls passed away April 5, 2019.



She was born October 3, 1920 in Portland, Oregon to Fred Elias and Nellie Mae Boots Conley. She graduated from Venice High School in Venice, California.



Frances went to work as a telephone operator and enjoyed Southern California life. She loved roller skating.



She meet Adrian Hall through her sister and they were married December 1, 1949 in Venice, California. After their marriage they moved to Shelley, Idaho. She was employed as a teletype operator at the AEC and eventually became supervisor over the teletype communications of the INEL. She wrote an operations manual that became the standard procedure manual for all of the DOE. She also did volunteer work for the police department and EICAP.



Frances was told she couldn't have children but was the very proud mother of three fine boys. She was raised a Baptist but attended other Protestant churches. After moving to Idaho her favorite color became green because of the long Idaho winters. Francis made the best carrot cake in the world.



She is survived by her three sons, Allen (Amy) Hall of Idaho Falls, Howard Hall of Los Alamos, NM, Tom (Darla) Hall of Omaha, NB, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley. The family will meet with friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Thursday morning from 10:00 AM till 10:45 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries