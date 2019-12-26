Home

Frances Romero


1949 - 2019
Frances Romero Obituary
Frances Patricia "Pat" Romero, age 70 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away December 24, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho.

She is survived by her children, Maria Elena King of Idaho Falls, Rose Mary (Javier Santos) Tafolla of Rigby, Juan Antonio (Jen) Romero of Idaho Falls, brother, Kenneth Eugene King of California, 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Lorraine Harvey, Thelma June Thweatt, Alverta Jane Orr, and brother Donald Keith King.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at East Rigby Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N., Rigby. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main St. Rigby, and from 1 to 1:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Dec. 26, 2019
