|
|
|
Francis Rawland Bybee, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of his family and Solace Hospice.
Francis was born on September 17, 1935, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Rawland and Mildred Helm Bybee. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He attended Idaho State University.
After graduation, he joined the US Marines and served for two years. He was forward observer achieving Sargent in less than two years.
On July 31, 1959, he married his sweetheart, Bonnie Boyce in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they had four children: Gregg, Robb, Pamela, and Travis. They raised their family in Idaho Falls where Francis worked at Ready to Pour/MONROC in drafting and sales for 40 years.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving in many church callings including Scouting, serving in 2 Bishoprics and on the High Council.
Francis loved to hunt, painting, model trains, and coin collecting. His favorite time was spent with his family.
Francis touched the lives of so many people and was admired by all who knew him including his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Boyce Bybee of Idaho Falls; his children: Gregg Rawland (Lynette) Bybee of Idaho Falls, Robb F (Michelle) Bybee of Twin Falls, Pamela (Scott) Anderson of Idaho Falls, and Travis Kurt (Tera) Bybee of Rigby; his brother, Dick (Sandra) Bybee of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Mildred Bybee; his parents-in-law, Erma and Arthur Boyce.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Willowbrook Ward, 1200 Dunbar, Idaho Falls with Bishop Grant Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans and the US Marines Honor Guard. Online condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 2, 2019