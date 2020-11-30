Frank Contreras Sr., 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 25, 2020, at his home.
Frank was born March 28, 1933, in Hondo, Texas, to Epimeno and Padres Contreras. He grew up and attended schools in Hondo and San Antonio.
On February 24, 1951, he married Margarita "Margie" Arausa in Hondo, Texas. Frank and Margarita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Frank worked as a foreman at a potato warehouse. There, he was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching wrestling and westerns, and spending time with his great grandchildren.
Frank is survived by three adopted kids (grandkids) Lupe Contreras of CO; Nacho Contreras of ID; Maria Mellie Ackley (Kaden) of ID; grandsons, Eugene Contreras (Tawna) of ID, and Serafin Ramirez of NV; granddaughters, Mary Contreras of ID, and Frankey Ramirez (Daniel) of ID; seventeen great-grandkids, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; parents; son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Helen; daughter, Nancy Perez; daughter (granddaughter) Rosario Contreras; great-grandsons, Diego and Dylan Contreras; and granddaughter-in-law, Gina Contreras.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
A Zoom link may be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
