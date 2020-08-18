Frank Dwayne DeShonFrank Dwayne DeShon, alias "Fat Fingers," 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Frank was born December 10, 1938, in Sisters, Oregon, to Otto Albert DeShon and Ester Gertrude Flower "Gertie" DeShon. He grew up and attended schools in Dallas, Oregon, and graduated from Dallas High School. He also attended Oregon State College where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Science.



On June 9, 1962, he married Barbara Lois Fletscher in Enterprise, Oregon. Frank and Barbara made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Frank worked for Idaho Fish & Game, retiring as Regional Lands Manager in Jerome.



He was a Lutheran. He enjoyed hunting and shooting and was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), South East Idaho Practical Shooters (SEIPS), Twin Butte Bunch, and the Single Action Shooters Society (SASS).



Frank is survived by his loving wife, Barbara DeShon of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Michelle DeShon of Idaho Falls; daughter-in-law, Aleta DeShon of Jackson, CA; grandson, Kody DeShon of Idaho Falls; granddaughter, Jessica (Doug) Cline of Shelley, ID; granddaughter, Valynn Cromwell of Idaho Falls; grandson, Lucas Cromwell of Idaho Falls; brother, Eugene (Dena) DeShon of Salem, OR; brother, Gaylen (Roberta) DeShon of Roseberg, OR; sister, Louise Camp of Sacramento, CA; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Gertrude DeShon; daughter, Marja Barbara DeShon; and son, Brent Allen DeShon.



Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at The Twin Butte Bunch Cowboy Range inside Unified Sportsmen's Club, 9029 Highway 33, Rexburg, Idaho 83440.



Cowboy Dress is not required but appreciated. Please bring a chair as this service will be held outside in the TBB town sqaure.



