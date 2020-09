On Saturday, August 15, 2020, Frank D. Halverson, 75, fourth generation Idahoan, passed on athis home in Hailey, Idaho.Frank was born April 28, 1945 in Blackfoot to M.D. (Red) and Betty Halverson and grew up inRiverside, Moreland and Mackay. He was a champion wrestler and calf roper at Snake RiverHigh School. When his family moved to Mackay, he lived with his aunt and uncle, Jack andGenevieve Thomas, to finish his wrestling year. Graduating from Mackay High School in 1963,he attended ISU in Pocatello, earning a BS in architecture in 1968 while working full-time,including summers with the U.S. Forest Service on Big Soldier Lookout and as a smokejumper inMcCall and Idaho City.Frank completed the ROTC program at ISU and served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers(1969-1979) including assignments in Germany, Vietnam, Panama and Japan. He was anAirborne Ranger-Special Forces and spoke Vietnamese. Among his awards were the Bronze StarMedal and the Meritorious Service Medal. He obtained an MS in civil engineering from OregonState University while in the Army.On August 6,1977, Frank married his Mackay High School sweetheart, Marcia Kent, in Ketchum.His professional engineering career started in 1979 with Corning Glass Works in Harrodsburg,KY with work in France and China. In 1988, he and Marcia moved back to their beloved Idahowhere he joined Power Engineers in Hailey managing multi-million dollar projects with majorUS corporations. He oversaw acquisitions including in South Africa. Frank went on to becomePowers' chief operating officer and was a member of their board of directors for 26 years. Heretired in April 2020.Frank had an extensive range of interests and was a "man's man" with a group of friends foreach of his varied activities. He loved flying his Cessna with his pilot buddies; riding with hisHarley pals, including Sturgis; fly-fishing around the world with yet another group of buddies;and attending reunions with smokejumpers. Hailey Coffee Co. was his morning spot to gatherwith local friends. Frank applied his genius engineering mind to restoring old vehicles, includinga 1977 Dodge pickup and a Willys station wagon. He had a world-class garage with a lift andevery tool known to mankind.Frank was beloved by all who knew him for his intelligence, integrity and decency. Hisremarkable work ethic began when he was a small boy on a farm with morning chores, feedinglivestock and moving sprinkler pipe-all done before breakfast and prior to boarding the bus forthe 30-minute ride to school. Frank had an uncanny connection with animals, wild and tamed.While on an African safari, a family of warthogs surrounded him soliciting his touch, snakesallowed him to pet them, other people's dogs and cats were drawn to him. Perhaps theydetected his kind heart. People who worked for him were also aware of his tenderheartedness;following his passing, his wife received many communications from employees sharing theirgratitude for what a kind and wonderful boss he had been.Frank is survived by his wife, Marcia Kent; four siblings - Tom (Cindy) Halverson; Sandra O'Neil(Terry) Dance; Mick (Jennifer) Halverson; and Jody (Dennis) Jackman: brother-in-law, Bob Diers;aunt and uncle, Jack and Genevieve Thomas; aunt, Billye Thomas; and sister-in-law, Bette(Richard) Kent-Cannon, as well as nine nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by hisparents; sister, Sally (Bob) Diers; and uncle, Larry Thomas.Graveside services will be Saturday, September 26, at Noon, at the Mt. McCaleb Cemetery inMackay. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the care ofAnderson Family Funeral Home ( andersonfamilyfunerals.com ). A celebration of life will be heldin Hailey at a later date.If you wish to make a donation in Frank's memory, please consider two local charities:Hyperbaric Health and Wellness Foundation, where he served on the board of directors; or "IHave a Dream" Foundation-Idaho, where he mentored a young student.