Frank Florian Horton, 82, passed away January 31, 2020.
Frank was born June 1, 1937, in Woods Cross -Salt City, Utah, to Albert and Marie Horton.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Maria Miller, Karen Horton, Rhonda Jensen; brothers, Larry Horton and Donald Horton and 8 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Una Horton, son, James Horton, and brother, Albert Horton.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 7, 2020