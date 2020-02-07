Home

Frank Horton


1937 - 2020
Frank Horton Obituary
Frank Florian Horton, 82, passed away January 31, 2020.

Frank was born June 1, 1937, in Woods Cross -Salt City, Utah, to Albert and Marie Horton.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Maria Miller, Karen Horton, Rhonda Jensen; brothers, Larry Horton and Donald Horton and 8 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Una Horton, son, James Horton, and brother, Albert Horton.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 7, 2020
