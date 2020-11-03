1/1
Frank M. Tominaga
1921 - 2020
Frank Makoto Tominaga passed away on October 30, 2020 at the Gables in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Frank was born February 5, 1921 in Shelley, Idaho to Daijiro Haro and Nobu Tominaga. Frank's

father farmed and the family moved around the area wherever they found ground to work. They

settled in Pingree, ID and Frank attended schools in Blackfoot. He enjoyed boxing in high

school, earning many medals. Frank was a hard worker and helped take care of the family farm

after his dad passed away at a young age. He took care of his mother, along with helping many

siblings further their education and careers.

After his mother's death, Frank at the age of 35, travelled to Japan to visit relatives.There he

met and married Kimiko Umezaki, June 4, 1956. They returned to Idaho and farmed in

Rockford. They were blessed with three children: Ray, Richard and Gloria.

Frank farmed and was a cattle rancher. He had a love for animals, especially his hunting dogs.

When he found time in his busy schedule, he loved to fish and hunt. After retirement, he took up

golfing. When he wasn't fishing, he was golfing.

He was a member of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, a member of JACL,

past board member of Bingham Co-op, and an avid Snake River Sports Booster. He loved to

watch his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in various sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daijiro and Nobu Tominaga, brothers: Tokuzo, Sam,

Harold, and Joe Tominaga, and sisters, Mary Shiozaki and Betty Yamashita, and a great

grandson, Michael Graham Lindsay. He is survived by his wife, Kimiko, his sons: Ray (Theresa)

Tominaga and Richard (JoAnn) Tominaga of Blackfoot; and a daughter, Gloria (Chris) Minor of

Bakersfield, CA. His brothers; Jack of Fort Collins, CO; Fred of SLC, UT and a sister, Susie

Sato of Anaheim, CA. He has 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.

A special thank you to the Gables and their staff, Encompass Health and Hospice and a very

special thank you to Josh Jensen.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Frank Tominaga Snake River Sports

Scholarship, or Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Due to recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are

invited to view the service on a live broadcast at

www.hawkerfuneralhome,com/page/broadcasting
Published in Post Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
