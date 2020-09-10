Frank Mackert of St. Anthony, Idaho passed away at 91 years of age on September 7, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1929 and grew up on his family's farm that was first settled by his grandparents in 1907. On December 22, 1954, he married Nancy Canfield and together they had four daughters: Francy, Lori, Jennifer, and Paige.
Following in his father's footsteps, he turned his passion for farming into a life-long career and grew potatoes and grain. In 2015, Frank was presented with the prestigious Idaho Century Farm Award for continuously farming the same parcel of land for over 100 years. In addition, his love for the community inspired him to serve as a Fremont County Commissioner, and later as the manager of the Fremont County Golf Course.
Frank also enjoyed fixing and building equipment, and became a skilled machinist, welder, and electrician. You could always find Frank fixing an old piece of farming equipment, or rebuilding an engine. With the help of Nancy, they built their own home. It was a welcoming place for family and friends to stop by and chat. Anyone who knew the Mackert's knew their home was always open for company.
Frank's hobbies outside of farming included traveling, winter sports, and singing. Frank and Nancy owned property in Australia and traveled frequently in that country to enjoy the native wildlife and ocean views. You could also catch the couple out on their snow machines or skiing during the winter months. Most of all, Frank loved to sing karaoke. His go-to favorite songs were Ring of Fire, King of the Road, and Walk the Line. His deep, tremulous voice was infectious and made you want to sing and dance along.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Mackert; three daughters, Francy Parker, Lori Verdi, and Paige Reinkoester; four grandchildren, Savannah Blake Jenkins, Anthony Verdi, Marissa Verdi, and Kane Badachi; plus two great-grandchildren, Jube and Frank Jenkins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Harrigfeld.
Frank had an uncanny ability to strike up conversation and connect with people in a deep and positive way. He will truly be missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a time yet to be determined.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com
.