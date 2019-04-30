Resources More Obituaries for Frank Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Taylor

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Frank Leon Taylor was born on January 8, 1954 in Idaho Falls to Jerralyn Clark and Richard Taylor. He passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was the oldest of 10 children.



Frank was a talented architect and carpenter. Frank had a wondering soul, and lived in Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and California; but Idaho was home.



He is survived by his daughter Frankee (Devin) Lawson, and grandson Trevor of Las Vegas, NV; his father Richard Taylor, his siblings Ron Taylor, Steve (Vickie) Taylor, Clyde (Brandy) Taylor, Scott (Tanya) Taylor of Idaho Falls; Dale (Denise) Taylor of Rigby; Linda (Dennis) Waters of Placerville, ID and Sandy (Mike) Terry of Queen Creek, AZ and his partner Charlotte Anderson of Rigby.



Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Sadie, mother Jerralyn, and sisters Debbie and Barb.



A memorial service will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 800 Westhill Ave, Idaho Falls on Thursday May 2nd at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be sent to the family online www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Apr. 30, 2019