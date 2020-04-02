|
Fred R. Jackson, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 31, 2020, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice.
Fred was born October 29, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Robert W. Jackson and Mable R. Porter Jackson. He grew up and attended schools in Pontiac and later received his GED. He also attended Ventura College where he received his Associate's Degree. Fred served in the United States Navy beginning when he was seventeen years old.
On September 8, 1962, he married Roberta Ann Koci, after knowing her only 6 weeks, in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union were born two daughters, Kathy and Kim. Fred and Bobbie made their home in Oxnard, California, where Fred worked as a police officer. During his time on the police force, he served in various capacities including narcotics detective, and was a member of the swat team. He was nominated officer of the year several times. He medically retired from the police department and began working in military civil service. Twenty-three years ago they retired in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He coached Pony baseball and Bible Quiz. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, and was an avid reader. He loved the LA Dodgers and anything baseball. His grandsons were his pride and joy. He was their biggest fan and supporter and cherished his time spent with them.
Dad always felt life was an adventure and now he's on his greatest adventure with his wife as his copilot and they're burning daylight together.
Fred is survived by his loving daughters, Kathleen Jackson and Kimberly Jackson both of Idaho Falls, ID, grandson, Nicholas Mory of Idaho Falls, ID, grandson, Wesley (Katelynn) Mory of Jackson, MI, great grandson, Maverick Mory, brother, Kenneth Greenhorn of FL, sister, Phyllis (Jim) Mahon of Colorado Springs, CO, brother-in-law, Michael (Lynn) Koci of Lakewood, CA.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bobbie, and his parents.
Services will be posted at a later date. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 2, 2020