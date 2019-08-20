|
|
|
Fred T. Thompson, Jr.
BURLEY - On August 18, 2019, Fred T. Thompson, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88.
Fred was born January 1, 1931, in Burley, Idaho, to Fred T. Thompson, Sr. and LaVonda Fillmore Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Thompson; his sons, Brian Thompson and Scott Thompson; his sister, Marian Snow; and three grandchildren, Racheal, Daniel and Micheal.
Fred graduated from Burley Senior High School and received a business degree from the University of Idaho. He loved sports and lettered in tennis at the University of Idaho. Fred was a very dedicated and skillful golfer throughout his life. Golf and business were his passions in life.
He worked in the Idaho agricultural industry as the office manager at Eastern Idaho Packing and sales Manager at U&I Sugar - Potato Division. He worked at General Potato and Onion of Idaho as sales manager, general manager, and then as a partner.
Fred was an accomplished businessman who earned many honors for his work and service in Idaho - particularly in the potato business. He served on the board of directors and was president of the Idaho Shippers and Growers Association. He was honored as a Russett Aristocrat for his devotion to the potato industry. He was appointed by Governor Cecil Andrus to the Idaho Potato Advisory Council and by Governor John V Evans to the Idaho Potato Commission. He also served on the board of directors of Bank of Idaho.
A graveside service will be held for Fred's close family members on Wednesday, August 21, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, Idaho. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Memorial donations may be made in Fred's honor to the Idaho Youth Ranch.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 20, 2019