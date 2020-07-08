1/1
Frederick Baker
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Wayne Baker, age 81, passed away, Friday July 3, 2020 in Blackfoot, ID. Born in Preston, ID, he was the son of Trent and Sylvia Baker.

He was a graduate of Idaho State University. He was married to Satonia Rogers until her death in 1980 fathering two children John and Dan, adopting Toni's three sons Gregory, Russell and Stuart.Fred remarried Linda Baker who helped raise John and Dan.

Following college in the 60's, Fred enjoyed his missionary work in Frankfurt, Germany. He later worked at Simplot and then in 1968 to 1998 worked for Kraft Foods as a database administrator in Glenview, IL. He was an avid golfer, gardener and loved nature.

He is survived by his sons, John and Dan, and siblings, Justin and Debbie.

The family thanks the staff of the Gables of Blackfoot for their care of Fred in his final years.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com under the tab "Video Broadcast".

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved