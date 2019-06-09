Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Hagar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick LaMar Hagar

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Frederick LaMar Hagar (LaMar), 83, our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away from complications related to pneumonia at Portneuf Regional Medical Center on June 7, 2019 after a short battle with the illness. He was surrounded by his family when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents Violet and Fred, his wife of over 50 years Charlotte Hagar, who passed in July 2011, and his great-granddaughter Trinity.



LaMar was a long time resident of Blackfoot, moving here in 1958 following his graduation from Idaho State University with an education degree in the spring of that year. LaMar was born in Burley, Idaho on Sept. 8, 1935, the son of Violet and Fred Hagar of Albion. As a high school student at Burley High School, LaMar was active in football, basketball and rodeo, riding saddle broncs until a dislocated shoulder ended his riding days. He graduated from Burley High in 1953.



Following his graduation from Idaho State, LaMar began a long teaching career in the Blackfoot school district starting as a junior high teacher, serving as the truant officer at the high school and then spending the rest of his teaching US History, Economics, and American Government until his retirement in 1993. During that time he also taught drivers education to numerous kids, who now inhabit Blackfoot's roadways, refereed both football and basketball throughout SE Idaho, and served in the Idaho National Guard for eight years.



Hagar was also active in local politics, running for the Idaho State Legislature in 1978 using the slogan "Put Hagar in the House" as his campaign slogan. After failing to obtain a seat in the State Legislature Hagar was elected President of the Idaho Education Association (IEA) in 1979, serving as the head of the IEA in 1980-81 before returning to teaching in Blackfoot.



Beginning in 1982 Hagar started coaching the Blackfoot High school golf team in addition to his teaching duties. He was also appointed to serve as the BHS Athletic Director at that time. During his tenure as golf coach the Broncos went to numerous state tournaments finishing as high as third in the state.



Known to his golfing buddies as "Coach" Hagar was a near daily presence at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course. when he wasn't coaching golf, he was playing golf, often logging close to 300 rounds per year following his retirement in 1993. Hagar played in all of the first 50 George Von Elm golf tournaments in Blackfoot, winning his flight once and finishing in the money numerous times. He and his golfing buddies could be seen at the course pretty much every day (except Sunday's) in his retirement.



Outside of golf and teaching, Hagar spent his time with family, taking numerous backpacking trips with the family the Redfish Lake, Yellowjacket Lake and other Idaho landmarks. He also enjoyed traveling, particularly his wife Charlotte with whom he traveled extensively, playing golf with his sons, walking his his dogs, and his love of politics. Many was the time that Hagar would start all sorts of Facebook conversations about political issues that generated great debate and discussion. At the end of the day, agree or disagree, many who talked politics with Coach loved him all the same. More recently LaMar loved dancing with all the "pretty ladies". In 2018 he participated in the Blackfoot version of Dancing With the Stars. In addition, Hagar was a long time member of the Blackfoot Elk's Club.



Hagar was also a very giving individual, supporting numerous local and national charities financially and physically when he could.



Hagar leaves his three sons, John (Lori), Jim (Jennifer) and David (Penny), his 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren (and two more soon to come), along with the countless people who remember him from his teaching, his coaching and the long and prosperous time he spent in the community.



LaMar requested no funeral services be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter or to Blackfoot High School. There will be a celebration of life on August 23, 2019 at the Blackfoot Elk's Club from 6:00-9:00 pm.