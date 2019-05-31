Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Garnet Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Garnet Robinson

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Garnet Patricia Metcalf Robinson, age 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, on May 27, 2019, at Foxtail Senior Living in Eagle, Idaho.



Garnet was born in San Francisco on August 21,1935, to Verd and Virginia Metcalf. After fourteen years of being in San Francisco, her family moved to Idaho Falls. On June 22,1957, she married the love of her life Jim "Robby" Robinson at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.



She was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, she loved that church, often times she would just go light a candle and just sit for long periods of time. She said it always gave her such peace.



She was a gift to us all while she was here on earth. She will always be remembered for her compassion and generosity. She always carried herself with such class, beauty, and grace. Her smile was infectious and her humor and attitude were sassy. Her daughter was blessed to inherit the sassy part of her.



She is survived by her daughter, Patty Robinson Thies of Meridian; her son, Jerry Robinson of Meridian; her grandson, Nickolaus; her brother, Jim Metcalf (wife Barbara) of Santa Barbara, California; her brother-in-law, Lee Stokes of Boise; and 5 nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jim (Robby) Robinson, her parents, Verd and Virginia Metcalf and her sister Judy Stokes.



A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, corner of 9th and Lee streets. The family will meet with friends on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at the Hilton Garden Inn, at 700 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.



The family suggests memorials be made to your favorite Catholic Charity.



