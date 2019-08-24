|
Garth Cleon McGary, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Friday, August 23, at a local care facility.
Garth was born May 4, 1924, in Jameston, Idaho, to Job William McGary and Emily Ireta Hess McGary. He was the second of eight children: Glendora, Garth, Marvin, Colleen, Kenneth, Sherolene, Dallon, and Jerry.
His early years were spent on the family farm in Jameston, where he also received his education. Attending Shelley High School, he was active in sports and graduated in 1942. After graduation, he worked at a variety of jobs, thinning beets, cleaning engines for the railroad, as well as feeding cows and endless farm chores. In January of 1944, Garth reported for active military service in the Army and served in the Pacific theater. He was severely wounded in June of 1945, and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
Upon returning home, Garth married Dorothy Ann Owen on October 5, 1946, in Dillon, Montana. To this union was born a brown haired, brown eyed daughter, Janet, on November 20, 1948. "Macky" and "Dorty" were married for 67 years.
From 1950 to 1956, Garth worked for the Atomic Energy Commission as a firemen at the site. However, most of Garth's working years were with companies specializing in glass and paint. He developed close associations with many customers from Montpelier to Grand Teton National Park.
Garth participated in many sports. He pitched "fast pitch" softball for years. Being an avid bowler, he bowled in a number of leagues, and occasionally almost bowling a perfect 300 game. He also loved golf and was one of the original founders of the Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby, helping to develop the first nine holes where he spent many enjoyable hours playing golf. Being an enthusiastic Jazz fan, he watched whenever possible and was able to go to Salt Lake to see them play.
In the 1970's Garth was afflicted with rheumatoid arthritis which was painful and debilitating. However, it seldom prevented him from doing his work or enjoying his life.
Walking in the mall was one of the things both Dorty and Garth enjoyed. There they met Tom and Jane Pappas who became life-long friends.
Gardening was a project he enjoyed, planting his prized "Early Girl" tomatoes, carrots and peas and a bountiful crop of raspberries.
Garth loved his cats, Sam, Tutu and Joe. They purred back with love.
He was a member of the Second Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His Home Teachers, Tom and Sandy Albaugh, are friends he respected and relied upon.
Garth is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Ann McGary.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet, and brothers, Marvin (Elaine), Kenneth (Connie), and Dallon (Dorothy Ann) and a sister Sherolene (Merrill, deceased) Clayton.
A huge thank you to Dallas Wells who was there for Garth morning and night.
We give heartfelt thanks for the kind and loving caregivers at Lincoln Court, Life Care Center, Teton Post Acute Care, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Ammon Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the Idaho Honor Guard. Casual attire is suggested.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 24, 2019