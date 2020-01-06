|
Gary J Cottle, 70, passed away on Thursday, January 2nd 2020 at his home in Swan Valley, Idaho after a lengthy battle with COPD. Gary was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on March 9, 1949 to Walter W. Cottle and Goldie Jakeman Cottle. He attended Swan Valley Elementary and graduated from Bonneville High School in 1967.Gary also attended the University of Idaho and EITC. He met Deanne Marie Bush while attending the University of Idaho in 1968. They were married in Ririe, Idaho on March 28, 1969. They celebrated 50 incredible years together as husband and wife. They built their lives together in Idaho Falls, Iona, and Swan Valley, Idaho. He worked as an electrician at the INEEL from 1978 until he took medical retirement in 2003. He had previously worked for the US Forest Service and Utah Idaho Sugar Company. Gary and Deanne adopted and raised a daughter, Jamie Marie Cottle and a son, Benjamin Gary Cottle. He was an amazing grandfather, mentor and much more to his oldest grandson, Nathan Dean Rice. Gary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed skiing, snow machining, fishing, and working on building his hot rod. He loved to travel with his family showing them historic places and having wonderful new adventures. He was hard headed, stubborn, and a perfectionist. This is why everything he attempted to do was done right the first time. As long as you had Duct Tape, Simple Green, and Windex you could fix or clean anything according to Gary, though he seldom used duct tape because the job had to be done right. He was a loyal friend and a polite gentleman always holding the door for the ladies, helping others when he could, and always a big thank you for what ever you did to help him.The family would like to personally thank Crystal Trejo, of United Energy Workers Healthcare for her dedicated care of Gary these last few months. She was absolutely delightful and thoughtful in every way. Gary looked forward to her visits, as did the family. Survivors include his wife, Deanne Cottle of Swan Valley, Id; daughter, Jamie Cottle of Ririe, Idaho; grandson, Nathan Rice (Tamara Wolf) of Idaho Falls; grandsons, Taylor and Kayden Lee, and granddaughter Brooklyn Lee, of Idaho Falls, Id; sister, RaNae Keesee of Streator, Il; niece, Robin Dunkleberger of Streator, Il; stepbrother, Randall (Susan) Foster of Rexburg, Id; and last but not least, his fur babies Oakley and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Gary Cottle; father, Walter Cottle; mother, Goldie Foster; stepfathers, Rulan Adams and Vernal Foster; stepbrother, David Foster; stepsister, Vicki Foster Clingler; and mother and father-in-law, Vivian and Dean Bush. As per Gary's wishes there will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Snake River Animal shelter or the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter because of his love for animals, particularly rescue animals. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at Eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Jan. 6, 2020