Gary Levi Cox, 77, of Kuna, Idaho, passed away April 16, 2020, at Copper Springs Senior Living in Meridian. He was under the care of Lighthouse Hospice.
Gary was born November 28, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clinton and Norma Cox. He grew up and attended schools in Iona and Ucon, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School. He was the third of 8 children who grew up on a farm. Here is where he learned to work hard, and he instilled this trait in his children and grandchildren.
In 1959, he married Marge Denning, and together they had three children: Tamie, Tad, and Bill. They were later divorced.
Gary loved his children unconditionally and supported them in anything they were involved in. He was Wolverine Canyon Band's #1 fan.
Gary worked in management for Idaho Fresh-Pak in the 60's and 70's and always farmed on the side. In 1974, he started farming full-time and continued in many farming adventures until he retired.
Dad was a man who helped so many people in such a quiet way. We have received so many stories from people that he helped and how he had made a difference in their lives. He was kind and didn't judge anyone.
In December 2014, he married Ilse Bates in Elko, Nevada, and they made their home in Kuna, Idaho. They enjoyed traveling together and working on their home. He loved his little dog, Mandi, and she will sure miss him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ilse Cox, of Kuna, ID; sons, William (Wendy) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID, and Tad (Brenda) Cox of Salt Lake City, UT; and daughters, Tamie (Robert) Graham of Idaho Falls, ID, and Dani (Josh) McAllister, of Meridian, ID; brothers, Harrison (Teresa) Cox, and Byard (Shirley) Cox; sisters, Bonnie (Larry) Clayton, Ginger (Bruce) Birch, and Pauline (Brent) Loosle, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Conrad and Roger Cox; and step-son, Marco Bates.
Gary's children and their families wish to thank Ilse for all the loving care she gave him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at the Taylor Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 20, 2020