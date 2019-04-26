Resources More Obituaries for Gary Fletcher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Fletcher

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary "Craig" Fletcher, 65, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Craig was born April 1, 1954 in Shelley, Idaho at Eaton's Maternity Home, to Gary Lee Fletcher and Mildred Herndon Fletcher. He was the third child born out of four beautiful children. Craig attended Shelley Schools and graduated in 1972. He then attended College of Southern Idaho, in Twin Falls, Idaho.



Craig married Lois Kae Dial from Shelley. They made Challis their home for the last 34 years where they raised their three children Amber, Lindsay and Jason.



He worked in the mining industry. At Clayton Silver Mine he worked as an underground hoist-man until the mine closed in 1986. He then went to work at the Cyprus/Thompson Creek Mine in an open pit, and drove heavy equipment. He loved training employees how to drive the big CAT trucks. Craig had a great outlook on life and enjoyed a great joke or two (must have come from being born on April 1, "Fools Day"). He was known for playing various tricks on his co-workers. In December 2014, the Thompson Creek Mine did a massive lay-off, and Craig thought it a perfect time to retire.



Craig loved the Challis area and going for long drives in the back country. You would often see him driving and "making his loop" while listening to his music and audio books.



Craig was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Craig is survived by his loving wife Lois, of Challis, daughter Amber (Brandon) Bourne of Richland, WA, daughter Lindsay Fletcher (Brad Mecham) of Firth, son Jason Fletcher of Challis, daughter Kimberly McGowan of Cypress, CA, daughter Heather Arave of Firth, 13 grandchildren, mother Millie Fletcher of Shelley, sister Ronda (Gary) Covington of Challis and sister Brenda (Carl) Anderson of Heyburn.



He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Fletcher and younger brother Doug Fletcher.



Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.