Gary Anson Higginson, faithful husband, father and friend, passed awayAugust 21, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Gary was born to George A. and Elfie G. Higginson September 30, 1930 in Pocatello Idaho. He grew up during the depression on a small farm in the Thomas community where so many members of that wonderful community became lasting dear friends. He was a member of the last graduation class from Thomas High School in 1948 and became a great fast pitch softball pitcher and half back on the8 man high school football team.
Gary met his eternal sweetheart, Beulah Farnes during high school in 1947 and they continued to date as he attended Ricks College pursued his finance degree and played on the college football team.
In 1950 he was called to serve an LDS mission to the Navajo people where he rode a horse, learned the Navajo language and loved the people. He was called home early to serve in the U.S. Army in 1952 during the Korean War.
It was at this time he proposed to Beulah and they were married during his first furlough in the Logan Temple, September 9, 1952. They then boarded a train a few days later and were off to start their marriage on a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
In 1954 they returned to Blackfoot, Idaho where they started a family and enrolled at BYU where Gary completed his Master in Economics/Finance/Banking. After graduation, he worked in sales, real estate, assessor and oil lease. His main goal during this time was to provide for his family while allowing them to be raised in wonderful Bingham County community close to grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Gary loved to play golf in his earlier years and became a pilot and ham radio operator. He was known to raise one of the best gardens in the community and told his children that if he couldn't raise them on a farm, he would teach them how to work in a large garden. He loved to read throughout his life and often would finish a book a day throughout his retirement.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in any calling that he was given. He was a loyal friend to all who knew him. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. Most important, he was a faithful and loving husband to his eternal sweetheart, Beulah.
Gary is survived by his wife, Beulah of Blackfoot, his children, Lawrence (Michele) Higginson of SLC, UT, MerriLinn (Jeff) Harmon of Littleton,Colorado, Carol Ann (Marc) Pange of Blackfoot, Sandra (Ken) Hager of SLC, UT, Brian (Elaine) Higginson of Arco, and Brent (Aleacia) Higginson of Blackfoot; sisters LeAnn(Steve) Castleton of Saratoga Springs, UT, Zada Smith of Pocatello. 28 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anson and Elfie Higginson, sisters Zola Hancock and Gay Covington, and foster son Daniel Paul.
A funeral service for family will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Due to the recent health concerns, all friends of the family are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared atwww.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Instead of sending flowers, the family asks that you donate to the LDS missionary fund or to your favorite charity
.