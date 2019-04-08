Resources More Obituaries for Gary Irving Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Irving

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary Randall Irving of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed from this earth into heaven on April 6, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.



Gary will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd., with Pastor Elepaio of Watersprings Church, officiating. A gathering will be held with family and friends Friday from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior. All are welcome and encouraged to join us as we seek solace and comfort from our friends and family.



Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls following services.



Gary was born July 27, 1946, in Sioux City Iowa, to James and Marcella Irving. Gary was an only child and grew up in Urbandale, Iowa (Des Moines, Iowa). He graduated from high school in 1964. Right after his high school commencement, he went down to the US Naval Office and signed up for the Navy. Gary was deployed to Vietnam and served on the U.S.S. Pritchett DD561, from 1964-1969. During this time, Gary was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 5 Bronze Stars. He also received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. While in the Navy, Gary was a Second Class Machinist Mate, which carried over into his personal life. After being honorably discharged from the US Navy, Gary returned to Des Moines, Iowa. It was here that Gary met Mary Lynn Vossberg in 1970, and from this union, he became the father of his beautiful daughter, Jennifer Cain Nichols (Kent).



Gary's first job after leaving the Navy was with Iowa Methodist Medical Center (IMMC). He loved his job as a 1st Class Stationary Engineer, especially the pretty nurses. One of whom he met and fell in love with. Deborah Sue Waits was an RN working at the hospital. They were soon married and became a loving family, Gary & Debbie had three boys; Nathan Elliott Irving in 1977, Jonathan David Irving in 1979 and Ethan Emmanuel Irving in 1980. They also adopted a daughter; Emily Irving. Emily later died of Cystic Fibrosis. Gary remained married for the next 20 years, until Debbie died of Cancer in 1994. During that 20 year period, Gary also worked at Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Des Moines, Iowa; Iowa Lutheran Hospital and Veterans Hospital of Knoxville, Iowa. Some of Gary's fondest memories were of Debbie and his children growing up, like time spent at the Iowa State Fair (they camped out there for days). They also spent lots of time with Gary's parents, whom the kids just loved. Gary was a devoted husband and father and loved his children dearly.



In 2003, Gary met and married Julie Ann Walker of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Julie was the second love of his life. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho where Gary worked for Quality Heating as a HVAC Specialist, while Julie worked for Idaho National Laboratory (INL). It was at this point that Gary acquired three additional children that he loved as his own; Steven Paul, (Jacque) Swanson, Rebecca Ann Swanson and Jason Daniel Andrews, all of Idaho Falls. Gary who had been a "flatlander from Iowa", took to the Idaho Mountains and clear cold streams (where he liked to soak his feet, with boots on). He enjoyed gold panning, archeology sites, fishing, camping, taking trips in their motor home, and exploring old ghost towns. His favorite past times were spent on trips with his children and grandchildren, doing projects with them, the sleepovers and adventures. He loved them all dearly. He was once told by one of his grandchildren that "He Rocked", like no other grandparent. That was the ultimate compliment to him and he felt proud that he was a good father and grandfather. They, along with all of his children, were the pride and joy of his life. To Julie, he was "the love of her life". She often told people that God had to look clear to the other side of the Missouri River to find someone who could tolerate her and Gary seemed to do that well.



Gary loved people. He was a "Kibitzer" and just loved to talk to anyone, anywhere, anytime.



He was raised Lutheran in Iowa and was a strong Christian man all of his life. He loved the Lord and read the Bible to his wife Julie, every night of their sixteen years together (except for 3 nights when they took a late nap and ended up sleeping through the night). Gary, Julie, the kids in Idaho, and the grandchildren attended Alliance Covenant Church for 5 years. They then moved to Watersprings (Calvary Chapel) and worshipped there for the remainder of his life.



Gary is survived by his wife, Julie Irving of Idaho Falls, four children in Iowa, and three children in Idaho; Ethan (Ciera) Irving of Johnston, Iowa, Nathan and Jonathan Irving, of Menlo, Iowa, Jennifer Cain (Kent) Nichols, of Shell Rock, Iowa. Steven (Jacque) Swanson, Rebecca Swanson and Jason Andrews of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Gary also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren; Andrew and Samantha Nichols, Camden, Brody, Marah and Roman Irving of Iowa, Matthew (Jill) Irigoyen, Jonathan, and James Irigoyen, Christian Andrews, Steven Swanson Jr, Naomi Swanson, and Dante Dedic of Idaho. Along with one great grandchild, Wyatt in Iowa.



Irving was preceded in death by his father and mother; James and Marcella Irving, wife; Debbie Sue Waits Irving, and daughter; Emily Armaida Irving, all of Iowa.



Gary wanted to thank the wonderful and dedicated doctors and nurses that cared for and treated him while fighting cancer over the last three years. You were not only his caregivers, but trusted friends. Thank you Dr. Brad Adams (Kylee, and Jennifer), Dr. Larry Evans, Dr. Alan Poulter, Dr. Richard Felt, Dr. Eric Pertulla, and Dr. Carl Vance. A very special thanks to Hands of Hope Home Health and Hospice, particularly; Chris and Amy... We couldn't have made it through the last few weeks without your loving kindness, patience and care for Gary.



You all helped Gary's quantity and quality of Life to be so much better. Thank you so much...



Gary wanted everyone that knew him to know that there is forgiveness through Jesus Christ our Savior. You can be forgiven for ALL your sins through Jesus. You don't have to be good enough, in fact you can't be good enough and you don't have to change first to be forgiven. To be forgiven, you have to BELIEVE in Jesus, that he is the Son of God, that he came to take our sins for us. If you BELIEVE in HIM and have FAITH in HIM.... Repent of your sins and HE will change you from the inside out and make you into the child of God that you were called to be.



Gary had one goal in life, one hope.... to hear his Savior say "Well Done Good & Faithful Servant".



Run the race, fight the fight, and keep the faith. Read God's Holy Word (the Bible) and pray always without ceasing, for someday, you too will be face to face with the Savior of the World.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 8, 2019