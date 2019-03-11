Resources More Obituaries for Gary McCurdy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary McCurdy

1935 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary R. McCurdy, 83, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born August 9, 1935 in Ashton, Idaho to Wilbert Winfred and Naoma Robinson McCurdy. Gary was raised and attended schools in Arco, Blackfoot and Ashton, Idaho.



On August 10, 1953 he married Carol Lee Davis in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They made their home in Idaho and Montana as Gary worked for the railroad. They returned to Arco where Gary worked for Smitty's Auto Body Shop for many years. In 1983 he retired from the INL after working in the bus maintenance department. On November 15, 1983 Gary and Carol Lee were sealed in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.



Gary loved the outdoors and the mountains where he spent time camping and fishing with his family. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Surviving is his wife, Carol Lee McCurdy, Arco, ID; a son, Danny D. McCurdy (Geri), Tooele, Utah; five grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parent, two brothers, Mack and Billy, and a sister, Joy.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Arco Ward building. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson Family Funeral Home, 2555 N. Highway 93, Arco, ID and from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Arco. Published in Post Register on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries