Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Myers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Myers

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary Franklin Myers, 75, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at home, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loving wife and children.



He was born April 26, 1944 in La Grande, Union, Oregon to Cecil Andrew Etter and Dorothy Mary Miller. He was later adopted by Benjamin Myers at age 14 and changed his name at that time to Gary Franklin Myers. He attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Snake River in 1962. He attended college in Moscow, Idaho



He joined the National Guard in 1967, and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 as the Battalion Photographer, taking and developing black/white photos. A love which followed him the rest of his life.



He married Linda Lou Cramer August 13, 1968, in Labelle, Idaho, and often referred to her as "his best catch ever", in reference to his love of fishing. To this union were born a daughter, Claudette, and son, Gary Dean.



He worked in the Idaho Falls area for U.S. Forest Service, Utah Idaho Sugar, Bureau of Land Management, and 39 years at R.T. French/Basic American, retiring in 2006. He's lived in the Idaho Falls and Shelley area his entire life.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities. He especially loved his calling on a Humanitarian Mission with Linda from 2009-2011 at the Deseret Industries facility in Idaho Falls, and as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple from 2012-2015, making many friends.



He was definitely an "Outdoor" guy. He loved spending time with family, fishing, archery, camping, skiing, snow machining, 4 wheeling, hunting, working in the yard, working with wood, and most recently volunteering with the Idaho Master Naturalist/Fish and Game Program, and his love of just being in nature taking pictures. He will dearly be missed.



He is survived by his wife Linda, children Claudette (Mike) Alderson, of Caldwell, Idaho, and Gary Dean of Idaho Falls.



Seven grandchildren, Brante', Taylor, Mariah, Madison, Megan, Max, and Ross.



Three great granddaughters, Daisy 5 years, Bella 4 mo., and Ellie, 8 mo.



He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and grandparents



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Yellowstone Ward Meetinghouse, 2967 E 105TH N. Idaho 83454. Family will receive friends from Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Monday, prior to services, 9:30-10:45 a.m. both at the church. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.