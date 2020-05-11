Gary M. Ostler, 60, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at home. He was under the care of his sister and Encompass Hospice.
Gary was born on January 19, 1960, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Paul M. Ostler and Katie L. Stone Ostler. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School.
In 1969, at the age of 9 when his dad started Paul's Gas Heating, he learned to thread pipe which started his lifelong career as an HVAC specialist. He helped build the company working alongside his dad. In 2007, when his dad retired, he started working at the Juvenile Corrections Dept. in St. Anthony. In 2016, he landed his dream job working at the Idaho State Capital in Boise. He made many friends along the way. He is now reunited with his dad fixing boilers.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow machining, and enjoying a good cigar on long drives.
In June 1983, he married Shelly Byington. They were later divorced.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wally Baker and Encompass Home Health and Hospice, especially nurses Brandy and Tina, for the care they gave to Gary.
He is survived by his mom, Katie Ostler; his siblings: Susan (Si) Jaramillo, Pauline (Rick, deceased) Nisson, Karen Ostler, and Mark Ostler all of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Paul M. Ostler.
Private family graveside will be held. The family will hold a public service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on May 11, 2020.