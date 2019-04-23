Resources More Obituaries for Gary Seedall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary Seedall

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary Lynn Seedall, 78, passed away April 21, 2019, in Idaho Falls.



Gary was born April 16, 1941, in Garfield, Idaho, to Gerald Lawrence Seedall and Dorthy Christina Lund Seedall. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. He also attended Idaho State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Biology and History Education.



On May 31, 1963, he married Ellen Anderson in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with two children, Teri and Nathan. Gary and Ellen made their home in Mud Lake, Idaho, and later Idaho Falls. He taught school at West Jefferson High School from 1967-1986, and later at South Bonneville Junior High and Hillcrest High School. He enjoyed teaching Math, Physics, Industrial Arts, Physical & Biological Sciences, and Driver's Education. During "Mr. Seedall's" teaching career, his brilliant mind mentored and inspired so many students. These friendships with his students continued through the years. He would brag that there was never a day he didn't enjoy going to work. His motto was "Nothing ventured, nothing gained."



Gary was a self-taught, skilled craftsman who mastered any art he desired. He enjoyed wood working, lapidary, mechanics, car restoration, motorcycling, knife smithing, and founded TOPS Knives. Many people were recipients of his handcrafted gifts which will be special treasures forever. Ellen and Gary raised beautiful orchids in their greenhouse. They enjoyed taking his fully restored 1948 Ford Coup to car shows and through parades.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings.



Gary is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen Seedall of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Teri (Collin) Prince of Cheyenne, WY; son, Nathan (Cindy) Seedall of Iona, ID; brother, Bruce (Sharon) Seedall of Gilbert, AZ; sister, Brenda Merrill of Mesa, AZ; 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; great grandson, Henry David Bailey; and twin brothers, Kenneth and Kent Seedall.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Orvin Ward, 6925 North 15th East (St. Leon Road), with Bishop Jerry Petersen officiating. There will be a viewing for family and friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Friday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. in the Burton Cemetery near Rexburg, Idaho.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 23, 2019