Gayle Annette Miller Eiman,90, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at MorningStar Assisted Living.
Gayle was born on August 29, 1930, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to goodly parents, Jack (Homer Ferd) Miller and Emma Arleta Holden Miller. She had two older brothers, Jack Duane Miller and Homer Eugene Miller, both deceased. She was raised on a farm south of Idaho Falls called the York Area. For 1st -8th grades, she attended York School. Her 9th grade was spent at O.E. Bell Junior High then 10th-12th she attended Idaho Falls High School and graduated in 1948.
She wanted to be a teacher, so after graduation, she attended the College of Southern Idaho at Albion, Idaho then transferring to Idaho State College in Pocatello to finish her credits needed for her teaching certificate. She taught two years in Shelley, Idaho and one year at Emerson Elementary in Idaho Falls.
In July of 1951, she married Glen Edward Eiman at her parents' home in York Area. On February 1, 1975, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Glen passed away on April 29, 2017, after 65 1/2 years of marriage. How she missed him.
In 1968, she went back to college, taking Extension Classes and received her BA in Elementary Education at Idaho State University in 1980. She also taught school during this time for a total of 23 years as an Elementary Teacher in Shelley and at Emerson, Theresa Bunker, and Longfellow all in Idaho Falls.
She served in several positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Primary, Young Women, Sunday School, and Relief Society. She served as a Stake Relief Society President for four years. She was involved with 4-H Clubs, in the EIRMC Auxiliary, ad a Poison Control Coordinator and Recording Secretary.
Glen and Gayle served as Stake Missionaries at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. They were LDS Representatives at EIRMC for 18 years.
She is survived by her children: Gayle Diane (David) Homer of West Jordan, UT, Glenda Kay (Marshal-deceased) Wade of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Terry Paul (Marilyn) Eiman of Gig Harbor, Washington; her sister-in-law, Alice Miller of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Edward Eiman; her parents; two brothers; a son-in-law; and a grandson.
A special thank you for the care she received from Encompass Home Health and Hospice and the staff at MorningStar Assisted Living.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. A family service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services will be broadcasted live on Facebook.com/coltrinmortuary
. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
.