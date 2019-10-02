|
Gayle Rae DaBell Terry, 78, of Iona, passed away October 1, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Aspen Home Health & Hospice.
Gayle Rae was born September 2, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to Gale Albert DaBell and Nola Rae Johnson DaBell. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby and St. Anthony, graduating from South Fremont High School. She also attended beauty college, and was one credit short of graduation, but decided to get married instead.
On April 28, 1960, she married Dale Ernest Terry in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born four children, Kathryn, Michael, Christine, and Todd. Gayle Rae and Dale made their home in Arizona and Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Gayle Rae was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions. She worked in the Idaho Falls Temple for 17 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the movies and drives with her friends, and trips to Arizona. Her biggest accomplishment was to give a hug to everyone she met.
Gayle Rae is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Terry) McNamara of Iona, ID; son, Michael (Sandy) Terry of Chandler, AZ; daughter, Christine (Michael) Taggart of Gilbert, AZ; son, Todd (Mindy) Terry of Mesa, AZ; brother, Marty (Rosie) DaBell of Sheridan, WY; 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Terry; and many other loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 2, 2019