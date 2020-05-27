Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Gaylen's life story with friends and family

Share Gaylen's life story with friends and family





Gaylen was born in Lincoln, Idaho to Leon and Mary Minson Bodily on February 19, 1927. Gaylen was raised in Lincoln and enjoyed the companionship of his many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the area. Before graduating from high school, Gaylen enlisted in the US Navy and served until 1946 when he was Honorably Discharged on August 25th.



Not long after returning from the military, he met the love of his life, Marie Davis, one of the Davis twins. In 1948, they married in the Idaho Falls Temple, and raised 6 children in Pocatello, Idaho. Gaylen worked hard to support his family and spent many years in the Lumber yard business.



In 1968 at the age of 41, Gaylen entered Idaho State University as a Freshman with his oldest son Kevin and year later with his second son Kim. Gaylen spent the next 4 years with his two sons as college students and received his bachelor's degree in Secondary Education with his teaching certificate. He then taught mathematics at Franklin Jr High School for 19 years until his retirement in 1992.



Gaylen is survived by his children: Kevin (Carol) Bodily of Idaho Falls; Kim (Chris) Bodily of Pocatello; Randy (Mitzi) Bodily of Riverton, Utah; Robin (June) Bodily of Washington; Kyle (Patti) Bodily of Boise; and MarGay (Carl) Balmforth of Pocatello; 19 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Donna Jensen and Cheryl Cooper.



He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Marie; his parents; sister Mary Regina Bodily; and granddaughter TeeAnna Balmforth. Gaylen was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



Family will receive friends Friday, May 29, from 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11 am in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello. Services will be broadcast live on Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at



208-232-0542

Gaylen Leon Bodily 93 passed away in Bountiful, Utah at Creekside Assisted Living surrounded by loved ones on May 21, 2020.Gaylen was born in Lincoln, Idaho to Leon and Mary Minson Bodily on February 19, 1927. Gaylen was raised in Lincoln and enjoyed the companionship of his many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the area. Before graduating from high school, Gaylen enlisted in the US Navy and served until 1946 when he was Honorably Discharged on August 25th.Not long after returning from the military, he met the love of his life, Marie Davis, one of the Davis twins. In 1948, they married in the Idaho Falls Temple, and raised 6 children in Pocatello, Idaho. Gaylen worked hard to support his family and spent many years in the Lumber yard business.In 1968 at the age of 41, Gaylen entered Idaho State University as a Freshman with his oldest son Kevin and year later with his second son Kim. Gaylen spent the next 4 years with his two sons as college students and received his bachelor's degree in Secondary Education with his teaching certificate. He then taught mathematics at Franklin Jr High School for 19 years until his retirement in 1992.Gaylen is survived by his children: Kevin (Carol) Bodily of Idaho Falls; Kim (Chris) Bodily of Pocatello; Randy (Mitzi) Bodily of Riverton, Utah; Robin (June) Bodily of Washington; Kyle (Patti) Bodily of Boise; and MarGay (Carl) Balmforth of Pocatello; 19 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Donna Jensen and Cheryl Cooper.He was preceded in death by his sweetheart Marie; his parents; sister Mary Regina Bodily; and granddaughter TeeAnna Balmforth. Gaylen was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Family will receive friends Friday, May 29, from 6-8 pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11 am in the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello. Services will be broadcast live on Cornelison Funeral Home Facebook page.Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store