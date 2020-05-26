Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaylen was born January 16, 1954 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Morgan Joseph and Thelda Fackrell VanOrden. Gaylen grew up in Pingree, Idaho on the farm with his loving family. He learned to love farming with his dad from a young age. Gaylen attended schools in Pingree, Thomas and graduated from Snake River High School in 1972.



Gaylen married Ulene Peterson on June 17, 1978 in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. They were blessed with four wonderful children. Todd Gaylen, Kristalee, Tate Hyrum and Chad Orland.



Gaylen farmed with his brothers, LeeRoy and Michael. Together they formed VO Enterprises and created a special working relationship with Albert and Brian Wada with Wada Farms. Gaylen loved farming with his sons Tate and Chad and his nephews Jeff and Shane. Gaylen loved every part of farming; especially the associations he made with other farmers. He worked with the water districts, and tried so hard to make things fair for everyone. He met so many good people that he cherished and loved.



Gaylen served at the Idaho Falls Temple as a temple worker for 6 1/2 years. He dearly loved the wonderful people he met and served with there.



Gaylen was a faithful member and had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite calling was nursery leader and teaching Primary. He loved the little children and sharing the gospel.



Gaylen loved his family, especially his grandchildren; all 16 of them. He loved taking his grandchildren for rides on his green John Deere gator. He loved swimming with them and playing with them inside or outside, whatever made his grandkids happy.



Gaylen is survived by his wife Ulene, children Todd (Steve), VanOrden-Scranton, South Carolina; Kristalee (Jon) Sunderland, Syracuse Ut.; Tate (Alisa) VanOrden, Chad (Kristine) VanOrden of Pingree and Janae (Steven B) Petersen of Blackfoot. Brothers Les (Myrna), Layne (Karen), Michael (Sheila), Garth (Julie) VanOrden, Sister Janet Martin and Sister in Law Karen VanOrden.



He is preceded in death by his parents Morgan and Thelda VanOrden, Brothers: Dennis, Lonny, Lee Roy and Marian VanOrden, Grandson Jaden Alexander Sunderland, and Brother in Law Steve Martin.



We would like to give a special thank you to, Corina, Merilyn, Jen and Evan of One Source Home, Health and, Hospice.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.



Memories of Gaylen and condolences to his family can be shared at

