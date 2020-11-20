Gaylon Eugene Lords, 68, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 10, 2020, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living from Parkinson's Disease. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice and his loving family.
Gaylon was born August 24, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Eugene DeWane Lords and Carma Jean Davis Lords. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Idaho State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Geology.
Gaylon made his home in Idaho Falls where he worked as an addiction counselor for Joshua D. Smith & Associates. He enjoyed rock climbing, fishing, hiking, and skiing.
Gaylon is survived by his loving daughters, Zoe Lemieux (Warren) Andersen, Hannah Jean Lords, and Alexia Katherine Lords; stepmother, Lenaia Lords; brothers, Steven (Vicki) Lords and Gary (Sonja) Lords; step-siblings, Wayne Lords and Diann Lords; half-siblings, Dewena (Oscar) Carlson and Brent Lords; grandson, Luigi Andersen; and granddaughter, Helena Andersen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Carma Lords; and step-sister, Anita Hansen.
Memorial services and scattering of ashes will be held at a later date. Times will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Idaho Falls City of Refuge, 840 Park Avenue, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
